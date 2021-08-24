Blood Battle

Badges battle to save lives

by Katrina Smith

The Humboldt Police Department, Humboldt Fire Department and Humboldt Area Rescue Squad battled it out yesterday for a very good cause and that was, to donate blood. Lifeline Blood Services set up the bloodmobile at a local store from 12:30 p.m. – 5:30p.m. in the parking lot.

“We have hosted friendly battles for years,” said Katelyn Broach, public relations officer at Lifeline Blood Services. “These battles range from different groups including schools, universities, and first responders. This is a friendly way to motivate the communities to get out, witness their favorite group and give blood themselves.”

Each person who donated blood received a complimentary gift being a free t-shirt and a chance to win a pre-owned 2019 Ford EcoSport. The car was donated by Joe Mahan Ford in Paris, Tenn.

COVID has affected the number of people they have seen out donating blood. Many have been scared to get out and others have not agreed with the masking guidelines.

Regardless to what may happen in the world around us, people still need help. How does COVID affect you from giving blood? Of course if you have symptoms, you will be unable to donate blood. you have had COVID or had the COVID vaccine, you may be able to donate.

you are interested in giving blood, you can go to their website at lifelinebloodservices.org. Anytime you are giving blood, there is an online registration to help speed up the process. Check their site for the next drive and register today.

As of March 2019, in West Tennessee alone, lifeline has saved 29,855 lives. Go ahead and add “hero” to your title and join many others who have and are continuing to help save lives by donating blood.