South Gibson up to No. 4 in West Tennessee high school football rankings

One week of the high school football season over, and there were quite a few upsets sending the rankings into disarray. But isn’t that what Week 1 is all about?

These will include all high schools in West Tennessee located outside of Shelby County.

Here are the top 12 teams entering the season:

1. Peabody (1-0). Result: Beat Milan 35-25. This week: vs. Westview. Last week: No. 1.

2. Haywood (0-0). Result: Bye. This week: vs. Cordova. Last week: No. 2.

3. Covington (1-0). Result: Beat Munford 41-8. This week: vs. North Side. Last week: No. 3.

4. South Gibson (1-0). Result: Beat Lexington 24-21. This week: vs. Westwood. Last week: No. 7.

5. Milan (0-1). Result: Lost to Peabody 35-25. This week: vs. Manassas. Last week: No. 5.

6. McKenzie (1-0). Result: Beat Huntingdon 46-28. This week: at Chester County. Last week: No. 9.

7. Hardin County (1-0). Result: Beat North Side 33-14. This week: at Adamsville. Last week: No. 10.

8. Lexington (0-1). Result: Lost to South Gibson 24-21. This week: vs. Riverside. Last week: No. 4.

9. Westview (1-0). Result: Beat Dresden 48-13. This week: at Peabody. Last week: No. 11.

10. Riverside (1-0). Result: Beat McNairy Central 41-0. This week: at Lexington. Last week: No. 12.

11. USJ (0-1). Result: Lost to Goodpasture 29-28. This week: vs. Union City. Last week: No. 6.

12. North Side (0-1). Result: Lost to Hardin County 33-14. This week: at Covington. Last week: No. 8.

On the Bubble: Dyer County (1-0); Ripley (1-0); Union City (1-0).