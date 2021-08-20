Week 1 Roundup: Peabody gets 5th straight win over Milan

With 1:57 remaining, Peabody’s Khalik Ganaway rushed for a 51-yard touchdown to put Milan away for the 35-25 victory.

This was the fifth straight season that the Golden Tide (1-0) has beaten Milan, and it was Peabody’s 38th straight victory, which is the longest active streak in the state.

Moments earlier, Milan had the chance to take the lead when Milan’s Hayden Sullivan was stopped six inches short of the end zone on 4th-and-goal at the 2-yard line.

Peabody’s Khalik Ganaway rushed the ball 22 times for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Jason Baskerville had a 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and Khalik Ganaway ran another kickoff back 76 yards to the five-yard line to set up another touchdown.

The Golden Tide held a 28-12 lead at halftime, but Milan scored 13 unanswered points to turn the game around.

Milan’s Mekhi Carr scored from 42 yards out for the first touchdown of the third quarter, and Trey Spinks caught a 13-yard pass from Sullivan for the other.

Sullivan went 12-for-24 for 143 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 74 yards. Carr rushed for 151 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries. Kameron Tharpe had five catches for 74 yards.

Both teams will be at home in Week 2 as Milan hosts Manassas and Peabody hosts Westview.