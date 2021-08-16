| logout
Peabody opens season as No. 1 in West Tennessee high school football poll
With the start of the 2021 football season this week, the Mirror-Exchange is going to unveil a weekly high school football rankings.
These will include all high schools in West Tennessee located outside of Shelby County.
Here are the top 12 teams entering the season:
- Peabody (14-0). This week: vs. Milan (Thurs.).
- Haywood (10-4). This week: Bye.
- Covington (8-2). This week: at Munford (Thurs.).
- Lexington (12-2). This week: at South Gibson.
- Milan (11-2). This week: at Peabody (Thurs.).
- USJ (10-3). This week: at Liberty.
- South Gibson (8-3). This week: vs. Lexington.
- North Side (6-3). This week: vs. Hardin County.
- McKenzie (9-4). This week: vs. Huntingdon.
- Hardin County (10-3). This week: at North Side.
- Westview (6-5). This week: vs. Dresden (Thurs.).
- Riverside (8-4). This week: vs. McNairy Central.
On the Bubble: Dyer County (7-3); Lake County (7-2); Ripley (7-5).