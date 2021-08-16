Peabody opens season as No. 1 in West Tennessee high school football poll

Peabody

With the start of the 2021 football season this week, the Mirror-Exchange is going to unveil a weekly high school football rankings.

These will include all high schools in West Tennessee located outside of Shelby County.

Here are the top 12 teams entering the season: 

  1. Peabody (14-0). This week: vs. Milan (Thurs.).
  2. Haywood (10-4). This week: Bye.
  3. Covington (8-2). This week: at Munford (Thurs.).
  4. Lexington (12-2). This week: at South Gibson.
  5. Milan (11-2). This week: at Peabody (Thurs.).
  6. USJ (10-3). This week: at Liberty.
  7. South Gibson (8-3). This week: vs. Lexington.
  8. North Side (6-3). This week: vs. Hardin County.
  9. McKenzie (9-4). This week: vs. Huntingdon.
  10. Hardin County (10-3). This week: at North Side.
  11. Westview (6-5). This week: vs. Dresden (Thurs.).
  12. Riverside (8-4). This week: vs. McNairy Central.

On the Bubble: Dyer County (7-3); Lake County (7-2); Ripley (7-5).
