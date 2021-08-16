Gibson County high school sports scoreboard for Week 1

South Gibson’s Brynlee Butler (6) throws the ball inbounds during a girls soccer scrimmage against Trinity Christian Academy on Aug. 20, 2021.

The first week of the high school sports season started on Monday. Check back everyday for scores from across Gibson County:

MONDAY

Girls Soccer

Crockett County 4, Gibson County 1

Goals: GC – Bailey Morris. Record: GC 0-1.

Volleyball

TCA 3, South Gibson 0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-21)

Kills: SG – Kelly Shipley 7. Assists: SG – Bella Suiter 12. Blocks: SG – Karlie Clarke 4. Digs: SG – Ashlyn Berkley 15. Aces: SG – Hope Stewart 2, Suiter 2, Gracie Mullins 2. Records: SG 0-1.

