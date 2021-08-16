Gibson County high school sports scoreboard for Week 1

The first week of the high school sports season started on Monday. Check back everyday for scores from across Gibson County:

MONDAY

Girls Soccer

Crockett County 4, Gibson County 1

Goals: GC – Bailey Morris. Record: GC 0-1.

Volleyball

TCA 3, South Gibson 0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-21)

Kills: SG – Kelly Shipley 7. Assists: SG – Bella Suiter 12. Blocks: SG – Karlie Clarke 4. Digs: SG – Ashlyn Berkley 15. Aces: SG – Hope Stewart 2, Suiter 2, Gracie Mullins 2. Records: SG 0-1.

To report scores, email Michael Odom at michaelodom@milanmirrorexchange.com or send him a direct message on Twitter @JSWriterMichael.