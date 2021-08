High school sporting events in Gibson County from Aug. 16-21

High school sports kicks off this week across Tennessee for football, girls soccer, volleyball and cross country.

Here are all of the sporting events happening in Gibson County — along with West Carroll — during the first week of the season:

MONDAY

High School Girls Soccer

Crockett County at Gibson County, 6 p.m.

High School Golf

Gibson County, Milan, South Gibson in FCA Tournament at Jackson Country Club, 8 a.m.; Bradford vs. Greenfield vs. Peabody at Persimmon Hills, 4 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Gibson County at Ripley, 5 p.m.; TCA at South Gibson, 6 p.m.; Milan at Camden, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Girls Soccer

South Gibson at South Side, 5:30 p.m.; Haywood at Milan, 5:30 p.m.; Peabody at Dyer County, 5:30 p.m.; Gibson County at Ripley, 5:30 p.m.

High School Golf

Gibson County at Huntingdon, 4 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Gibson County at Humboldt, 5 p.m.; Union City at West Carroll, 5 p.m.; Peabody at South Gibson, 6 p.m.; Milan at North Side, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Football

7 p.m. — Milan at Peabody

High School Girls Soccer

Peabody at McKenzie, 5:30 p.m.; St. Augustine at South Gibson, 6 p.m.

High School Golf

Jackson Christian vs. Milan at Milan Golf and Country Club, 4 p.m.; Westview vs. South Gibson at Persimmon Hills, 4 p.m.; Bradford vs. Gibson County vs. Peabody vs. Dyersburg at Gibson County Golf Course, 4 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Gibson County at Union City, 5 p.m.; Peabody at Humboldt, 5 p.m.; West Carroll at Westview, 5 p.m.; South Gibson at Dyersburg, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Football

7 p.m. — Lexington at South Gibson; Obion County at Gibson County; West Carroll at Bruceton; Humboldt at Franklin Grace

High School Volleyball

Milan at Peabody, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

High School Volleyball

South Gibson in Freed-Hardeman Tournament, TBA; Gibson County, Milan, West Carroll in Tournament hosted by Milan and West Carroll, TBA