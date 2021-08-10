Memorial services for Mr. Maurice Craig will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Humboldt First United Methodist Church with Rev. Allen Grant officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Craig, 94, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, at his home in Humboldt.

He was born in Coronado, Cali. to the late Harry Everett Craig and Florence Alberta McKenzie Craig. Maurice proudly served in the U. S. Navy and later spent his career as a floral designer and business owner in California before retiring and moving back to Tennessee in 2005 with his family. He was a member of Humboldt First United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 58 years, Judy Roberson Craig; sisters, Norma, Peggy, Maxine.

He is survived by his daughter, Renee Fischer; sons, Kelly Craig and Frank Ysais; grandchild, Steven Scott Morgan; great-grandchild, Daryan Records; nieces, Jan Reynoso, Vicki Hosely, Penny Parrish; nephews, Craig Johnson, Michael Whiteside.

Memorials may be directed to Humboldt First United Methodist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina, TN.