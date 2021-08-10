Margie Browning Cooley

Funeral services for Mrs. Margie Cooley were held at 1 p.m. Monday, August 9, 2021, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Cooper officiating. Burial followed in Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in the Edison Community of Gibson County.

Mrs. Cooley, 98, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Van Ayer Healthcare and Rehab in Martin, Tenn.

She was born September 3, 1922, in Medina, Tenn. to the late John Riley Browning and Linnie Allen Browning. Mrs. Cooley retired from Brown Shoe Company in Humboldt after 32 years and from Strasberg’s in Humboldt after being employed there 20 years. She and her husband made their home in Humboldt for many years. She was a member of the Fruitland Presbyterian Church. In 2011, she moved to Martin to be near her daughter and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 64 years, Bruce Cooley; step-daughter, Julia Cooley; brother, Rochelle Browning; sister, Pauline Maynard.

She is survived by her daughter, Jane Guthrie and husband Richard; step-daughter, Nancy Wilson and family; grandchildren, Richie Guthrie and Meg Shelley (William); great-grandchildren, Kennedy Basham, Sam Shelley, Carter, Brody, and Maddox Guthrie.

Arrangements entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina, TN.