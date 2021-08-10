Funeral services for Mr. Charles Randal Walters, 54, were held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in Gibson County Memory Gardens. Visitation was Thursday from 5 until 8 p.m.

Mr. Walters, a shipping clerk for Westrock and member of New Shiloh Church, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Louise Lessenberry Walters; and two sisters, Jeanice Walker and Theresa Walker.

Mr. Walters is survived by his wife, Donna Walters of Lavinia, Tenn.; father, Barney Walters of Humboldt, Tenn.; three sons, Tyler Walters of Trezevant, Trent Walters of Lavinia and Triston Walters of Gibson, Tenn.; a sister, Sandy (Steve) Romano of Houma, La.; four brothers, Tim (Janice) Walters of Murray, Ky., Gary (Lynda) Walters of Bethel Springs, Tenn., Daniel Shane (Angie) Walters of Gibson and Dennis (Charlotte) Walker of Humboldt; four grandchildren, Payton Walters, River Walters, Brentlee Walters and Kaulder Walters; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends and coworkers.