High school sporting events in Gibson County from Aug. 9-16
One week remains before most high school sports kickoff across West Tennessee. But there is one sport happening this week.
Here is the schedule for high school athletic events in Gibson County from Aug. 9-16:
MONDAY
High School Golf
USJ vs. South Gibson vs. Gibson County at Humboldt Golf and Country Club, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY
High School Golf
Milan vs. South Gibson vs. Dyersburg at The Farms, 4 p.m.; Union City vs. Gibson County at Gibson County Golf Course, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY
High School Golf
Milan vs. Peabody at Milan Golf and Country Club, 4 p.m.; Lexington vs. Westview vs. South Gibson at Humboldt Golf and Country Club, 4 p.m.; Gibson County at Halls, 4 p.m.