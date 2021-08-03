Funeral services for Mr. Tony Harris were held 4 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Rev. Kenny Perry officiating.

Mr. Harris, 62, passed away at West Tennessee Healthcare – North Hospital.

He was born in Humboldt, Tenn. to the late Earl Wayne Harris and Emma Mae Anthony Harris.

Mr. Harris had previously been employed as a butcher.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Tabatha Brisentine.

Mr. Harris is survived by his fiancé, Barbara Buffaloe; sons, Tim Harris and wife Mallory, Greg Harris, Brian Brisentine, Bryan Barnett and wife Carrolline, and Eric Barnett and wife Judy; sister, Diane McKnight; grandchildren, Brooks, Max, and Jax Harris, Nicholas, Haylee, and Adelyn Barnett, Courtnee, Kaylee, Haylee, Raven, Isaiah, Charatee, and Chasatee Brisentine; great-grandchildren, Destiny and Matthew Forbes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.