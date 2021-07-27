Funeral Services for Ms. Peggy Jean Smith, 84, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 p.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery in Dyer, Tenn.

Ms. Smith, a retired employee of Bellsouth, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021 at AHC Nursing and Rehab in Humboldt Tenn.

She was a dedicated, lifelong member of the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she taught and cared for many children, as well as working many hours with the Women’s Ministry.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Albert and Mattie Bell Smith; two brothers, Robert Smith and Larry Joe Smith; and a sister, Katie Bell Clanton.

Ms. Smith is survived by nieces, Lorrie Nelson (Gailon), Mary Beth DeLoach (Bob), Susan Dougan (David) and Frances Raines (Thomas); a nephew, Michael Smith; and many great-nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 2375 Mitchell, Humboldt, TN 38343.