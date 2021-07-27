Mrs. Mary Nell Day, 82, of Colorado Springs, Colo. departed this life on Friday, July 23, 2021 in Colorado Springs.

She was born on November 7, 1938, to the late James Herman Trimmer and Lillian Conell Trimmer.

The immediate family will have a celebration of life for Mrs. Day at the beautiful home of her son and daughter-in-law, Butch and Melinda Day, in Colorado Spring. At a later date, Mrs. Day will be brought back to Tennessee for a private graveside memorial at Rose Hill Cemetery.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne L. Day of Humboldt, Tenn.; and brother, David Trimmer of Milan, Tenn.

Mrs. Day is survived by one son, Butch Day (Melinda) of Colorado Springs; and two grandsons, Ethan Day (Leanna) of Castle Rock, Colo., and Seth Day of Denver, Colo.; and one aunt, Mildred Blazer of Henderson, Nev.; as well as, nieces and nephews, and a host of hometown friends. Extended family to Mrs. Day includes Greg and LeAnn Roper of Palmer Lake, Colo., and Rachel Roper and Chris Logan of Castle Rock. Also, Mrs. Day leaves her beloved companions, miniature schnauzers, Ophelia and Olivia.

Mrs. Day was a life-long resident of Humboldt before moving to Colorado with family in 2018. She retired from the state of Tennessee Department of Public Safety, Driver’s Licenses Division, after serving 30 years as a supervisor for Western Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in her name to your local Humane Society.