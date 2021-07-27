| logout
High school football scrimmage schedules for Gibson County teams
With the start of the 2021 high school football season three weeks away, all five teams in Gibson County along with West Carroll are preparing with scrimmages.
Here is the scrimmage schedule for each of the area teams:
Gibson County
July 30 vs. Chester County (6 p.m.)
Aug. 6 vs. Waverly (6 p.m.)
Aug. 13 vs. Middle Tennessee Christian (7 p.m.)
Milan
July 30 vs. Westview (6 p.m.)
Aug. 6 at Dyersburg (Lipscomb Academy is also in the tri-match) (6 p.m.)
Aug. 13 at Union City
South Gibson
July 29 vs. Fayette-Ware
Aug. 6 at Columbia Academy
Aug. 13 at Peabody
Peabody
July 30 vs. Crockett County (7 p.m.)
Aug. 6 at USJ (7 p.m.)
Aug. 13 vs. South Gibson
West Carroll
July 29 at Perry County
Aug. 6 vs. TCA
Aug. 13 at Henry County Jamboree