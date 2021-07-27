High school football scrimmage schedules for Gibson County teams

With the start of the 2021 high school football season three weeks away, all five teams in Gibson County along with West Carroll are preparing with scrimmages.

Here is the scrimmage schedule for each of the area teams:

Gibson County

July 30 vs. Chester County (6 p.m.)

Aug. 6 vs. Waverly (6 p.m.)

Aug. 13 vs. Middle Tennessee Christian (7 p.m.)

Milan

July 30 vs. Westview (6 p.m.)

Aug. 6 at Dyersburg (Lipscomb Academy is also in the tri-match) (6 p.m.)

Aug. 13 at Union City

South Gibson

July 29 vs. Fayette-Ware

Aug. 6 at Columbia Academy

Aug. 13 at Peabody

Peabody

July 30 vs. Crockett County (7 p.m.)

Aug. 6 at USJ (7 p.m.)

Aug. 13 vs. South Gibson

West Carroll

July 29 at Perry County

Aug. 6 vs. TCA

Aug. 13 at Henry County Jamboree