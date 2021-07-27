Mr. Henry Clayton “Clay” Riggins Jr., 76 of Milan, passed away 5:30 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at his home.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Mr. Riggins was born February 25, 1945, in Humboldt, Tenn., son of the late Henry Clayton Riggins Sr. and Hazel (Slayton) Riggins.

He married Patricia “Pat” (Ellison) Riggins November 26, 1988. Mr. Riggins was a member of First Baptist Church in Humboldt and member of the Army National Guard. He loved to play golf in his spare time.

Mr. Riggins is survived by two sons, Bobby Riggins of Jackson, Tenn. and Jeremy Puckett of Gibson, Tenn.; daughter, Amanda Trull (James) of Gleason, Tenn.; 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; daughter, Juanita Riggins; sister, Dovie Graves; and two brothers, Frank Riggins (Connie) of Oakland, Tenn. and Colin Riggins of Jackson.

Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home in Union City, Tenn. is in charge of arrangements.