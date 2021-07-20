Funeral services for Mr. Charlie Parrett were held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Pool officiating. Burial followed in Centerville Cemetery near Medina, Tenn.

Mr. Parrett, 92, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Humboldt, Tenn.

He was born in Catarina, Tex. to the late Oscar R. Parrott and Alma Westbrook Parrett, and moved to Medina at an early age. He graduated from Medina High School in 1947 and served in the United States Army. Mr. Parrett was inducted into the Gibson County Hall of Fame in 2017 for being an outstanding basketball player while in high school. He was a member of Jackson Masonic Lodge No. 45, and was a faithful member of Medina First Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher and deacon for many years.

Mr. Parrett was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Betty Chipman and Doris Williford.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Achele Parrish Parrett; son, Bubba Parrett and wife Cathy; daughter, Rickie Lea Condrey and husband Bruce; grandchildren, Luke Parrett and wife Ellie, Emily Parrett, Jason Condrey and wife Meagan, and Jessica Wells and husband Aaron; great-grandchildren, Parker and Griffin Wells, and Sawyer, Josie, Jayme and Vivian Condrey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Medina First Baptist Church, 97 Milan Hwy., Milan, TN 38358.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.