Amy Elizabeth Cuthbertson, 32, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021 in Milan, Tenn.

She was born on January 16, 1989 in Milan to the late Jim Crocker and Paula Thomas Crocker.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 22, 2021 in the chapel of Medina Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21.

Mrs. Cuthbertson is survived by her husband, Tim Cuthbertson; two sons, Dylan Cuthbertson and Layne Cuthbertson; daughter, Layla Cuthbertson; two brothers, Terry Crocker and Jimmy Crocker; and two sisters, Erica Cogswell and Andrea Crocker.