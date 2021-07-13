Funeral services for Mr. Jerry Thomas Stills, 80 of Gibson, were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Bodkin Funeral Home in Milan. Burial followed in the White Rose Cemetery in Gibson, Tenn. Visitation with the family was Thursday from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Born to the late Grady Ray Stills and Lena Elizabeth Chester Stills on November 20, 1940, Mr. Stills passed away July 3, 2021, at Bailey Park CLC in Humboldt, Tenn.

Mr. Stills was a member of Gibson Methodist Church. He retired from the United States Army and National Guard after 34 years of service. Mr. Stills also worked at Walmart for 32 years and Jackson State for 22 years. He was an 18-year cancer survivor.

Besides his parents, Mr. Stills was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Ray Stills; and a sister, Alice Jane Stills Powell.

He is survived by his wife, Jessie Lou Stills of Gibson; daughters, Allison Bastin and husband Shawn of Fairview, Tenn., and Courtney Anderson and husband Jeff of Trenton, Tenn.; grandchildren, Bryan Bastin, Cally Walker, David Lee Damron and Rebekah Autry; and great-grandchildren, Lily Bastin, Hannah Bastin and Jacob Damron

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.