Jelks charged with attempted murder

A Humboldt man is facing attempted murder charges after trying to set his mother on fire. Timothy Barbarras Jelks, 29, has been charged with attempted first degree murder.

According to a Humboldt Police Department incident report, officer Jeremy Douglas responded to a call on Spangler Dr. for a domestic disturbance at 8:42 p.m. on Friday, May 14. Marcina Jelks, Timothy Jelk’s mother, stated the two had gotten into an argument and that her son had gotten very aggressive. The reports states the Jelks began squirting lighter fluid on his mother and grabbed a lighter, attempting to set her on fire. Ms. Jelks ran outside where her boyfriend, Johnny Sledge was. She told Sledge to grab her son and hold him while she got away.

Sledge reported to police that his girlfriend, Ms. Jelks, was attacked by her son. She ran out the door. Jelks followed, squirting lighter fluid and attempted to strike the lighter and squirt the fluid through the flame. According to the report, Sledge grabbed Jelks in a bear-hug and attempted to remove him from the property, but Jelks got away and ran into a nearby field.

The next day at 9:30 p.m., Douglas again responded to the same location where Jelks had returned. Sledge told police that Jelks was inside with other family members who were trying to calm him down.

Jelks was taken into custody and charged with attempted first degree murder. He was taken to the Gibson County Criminal Complex. His bond has been set at $150,000.