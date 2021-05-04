Melissa Ann Barnett

Memorial gathering for Melissa Barnett will be held Thursday, May 6, 2021, from 4 until 7 p.m. in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with memorial services to follow at 7 p.m. with Bro. Shane Gray officiating.

Ms. Barnett, 37, passed away April 21, 2021, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

She was born in Jackson, Tenn. and was raised in Humboldt, Tenn. She graduated from Humboldt High School in 2001. Ms. Barnett was currently employed with SAS Retail Services.

Ms. Barnett was preceded in death by her brother, Brent Barnett.

She is survived by her son, Zachary Weaver; fiancé, Hill Mosley; mother, Susan Dowdy; father, Barney Barnett and wife Hannah; and step-father, Gary Dowdy.

Arrangements are entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.