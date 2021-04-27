Sikes announces re-election plans

Marvin Sikes is announcing his candidacy for re-election as the mayor of Humboldt. Sikes is currently serving his second term as mayor. Humboldt’s city election will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

“I’m officially announcing my bid for re-election,” said Mayor Sikes. “So much has been accomplished in our city in the last eight years and I look forward to the next four years leading the way for the bright future that is coming our way.

Some of the highlights under Sikes’ time as mayor include:

•Tyson making Humboldt their home along with the 1,500-plus new jobs for the future growth of the city. With that comes the $500,000,000 investment in Humboldt and Gibson County. Industrial growth and investments from the city’s existing companies lets people know the administration is doing something right in Humboldt, Tenn.

•There are 12 houses under construction and 20 more planned for this year.

•The tax rate has stayed the same for the last eight years and the value of houses and property has increased twice in the past four years.

•Two miles of city streets were paved in 2020 with plans to do the same this year.

•Under Sikes’ watch, dozens of dilapidated houses have been torn down and the properties cleaned off.

Sikes says the city is working methodically to clean up the city and to make it a place where Humboldt citizens can be proud to call their hometown.

“In closing, since day one as mayor, I have worked tirelessly to improve the city of Humboldt and make it a place we are proud to call home,” said Mayor Sikes. “Let’s continue moving forward, planting positive seeds and reaping the fruits of our labor, and showing others that our pride is back in this great city of Humboldt. Please come be a part of what Humboldt has to offer, both now and in the future.”

“I would appreciate your support in the upcoming November 2nd election,” Sikes said.