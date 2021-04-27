Huddle House holds raffle fundraiser to support MHS band

By Caleb Revill

Huddle House is partnering with the Milan High School band to help raise money for their trip to the Rose Bowl next year.

Guests can purchase raffle tickets for $1 each and be entered for the chance to win a free meal every month for a year. The tickets also include a $1 coupon off guests’ next meal at Huddle House.

Money raised goes to supporting the band, and the first raffle will be held on May 10. After the first raffle, the next raffle fundraiser at Huddle House will start in the fall.

Milan local and special school district board member Don Farmer helped organize this fundraiser with former Band Director Keith Baumgardner. Farmer said that $424 has been raised so far in the months of March and April with the raffle alone. Due to high costs of sending just one student to the Rose Bowl, Farmer is hoping for more community participants.