Janet Houghes

On April 12, 2021, Janet (Mathis) Houghes, 65, after a short battle with cancer, went to be with her Lord and Savior. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and treasured friend, Mrs. Houghes would do anything for those she loved.

A Tennessee native, she grew up in the Humboldt area. She attended Humboldt High School (class of 1973). Mrs. Houghes resided in Parker, Colo. since the 1980s.

She was preceded in death by her father, Hubert “Earl” Mathis; mother, Daphne Joyce Mathis; maternal and paternal grandparents; sister, Susan Diane Pickard; and brother, Donald Earl Mathis.

Mrs. Houghes is survived by her loving husband, Michael Houghes; daughter, Ginger Ables (Daniel); sister, Malinda Hutchison (Tony); and three grandchildren.

A gathering in celebration of her life is planned for late spring/early summer in Parker, Colo. Burial of ashes will follow at both Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colo. and Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt, Tenn.