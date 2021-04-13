Clara Timms

Funeral services for Clara Jane Timms, 87 of Gibson, took place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Bodkin Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Double Springs Cemetery near Milan.

Mrs. Timms was a long-time member of the Trenton First Assembly of God. She will be missed as a loving mother and grandmother.

Surviving family are daughters, Pat (Garry) Malone, Joan (Wayne) Taylor and Tina (John) Lynn; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchild; and sisters, Brenda Gill and Joyce Berry.

Mrs. Timms was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Orbra Sanders and Clara Bell Wilson Sanders; her husband, Charlie Timms; children, Ricky Timms, Sammy Timms, Stevie Timms and Randy Timms; and brother, Orbra Sanders.

Memorials may be directed to the Trenton First Assembly of God Church.