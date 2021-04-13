Charles Duffey Heglar Sr.

Charles Duffey Heglar Sr. passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021.

An exceptionally kind man with a big sense of humor, Mr. Heglar was loved by all who knew him.

He was born in 1935 as the youngest of three children to Henry Fenner Heglar and Miriam Gregory Heglar. He was affectionately known as “Hot”, a nickname given to him by his father that Mr. Heglar carried with him for the rest of his life.

He graduated from Humboldt High School in 1952 where he met the love of his life, Ida Faye White Heglar. In school he was an outstanding basketball player, lettering in both basketball and football. He briefly attended Tennessee Tech University on a basketball scholarship before returning to Humboldt to marry his sweetheart Ida Faye. They eloped in Corinth, Miss. on July 24, 1955. Together, they had two children, Chuck and Pam, whom they adored.

A lifelong sports fan, he often coached his children’s basketball and baseball teams. He also excelled at bowling, and frequently competed throughout the state where he won numerous awards. Many also knew him as their favorite mailman, a career he described as the best job he ever had. He loved visiting friends and neighbors on his mail route, forever remembering people by their addresses. He received one of his proudest achievements when he was awarded the U.S. Postal Service’s prestigious Million Mile Award for driving over a million miles without an accident. When he retired, the city of Humboldt threw a parade for him on his final route. In his retirement, he loved to spend time with his family. Mr. and Mrs. Heglar were always found in the stands as they cheered on their grandchildren at their sporting events. He was also a voracious reader, known for checking out a dozen books at a time from the Humboldt Public Library.

With his passing, he reunited with his devoted wife of 64 years Ida Faye Heglar. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Henry Fenner and Miriam Heglar; his sister, Margaret Doyle; and his brother Wayne Heglar.

Mr. Heglar is survived by his son, Chuck Heglar (Lisa); daughter Pam Hayes (Brian); his grandchildren, Jake Heglar (Misha), Cari Travis (Michael), Tanna Heglar, Miller Hayes (Annie), Sally Hayes Norville (David), Matt Hayes and Annabeth Hayes (Ryan Dooley); great-grandchildren, Tyler Hayes, Lizzie Hayes, Trace Hayes, Ansley Jane Norville, Millie Heglar, Henry Travis, and Josie Travis.

Visitation was held at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Humboldt on Thursday, April 8, 2021, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with funeral services at 1 p.m. He was laid to rest at Rose Hill Cemetery following the service.

Pallbearers were Jake Heglar, Michael Travis, Miller Hayes, Matt Hayes, David Norville, and Ryan Dooley. The honorary pallbearers were Jerry Lovett and Tyler Hayes.

Memorials may be made to either the charity of your choice or to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1101 N. 22nd Ave., Humboldt, TN 38343.

All arrangements and services were under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, Tenn.