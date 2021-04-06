Jean Doyle

Funeral services for Mrs. Jean Doyle were held 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Tom Fortner officiating. Burial followed in Antioch Cemetery.

Mrs. Doyle, 91, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Dyer, Tenn. to the late William Blane Nicholas and Bevie Ola Quinn Nicholas. Mrs. Doyle was a longtime employee and retired from Liberty Supermarket/Tharp Bros. in Humboldt.

Mrs. Doyle was preceded in death by her parents; husband, O.C. Doyle; siblings, Willard Nicholas, R.L. Nicholas, Grady Nicholas, Ralph Nicholas, Ruth Dover and Martha Butler.

She is survived by her children, Keith Lynn Doyle, and Regina Weatherington and husband David; sisters, Jane Wall and Gracie Fewell; grandchildren, Tara Petty (Trey), Crystal Morrison (Parker) and Kyle Doyle; great-grandchildren, BreAnna Willis, Brennen Willis, Jace Petty and Addyson Doyle.

Those honoring her as pallbearers were Dennis Scarbrough Jr., Nicholas Butler, Jeff Pulley, Jacob Bridges, Thomas Nicholas and Josh Nicholas.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.