Margaret Elaine Hayes Barnes

Margaret Elaine Hayes Barnes went to be with her heavenly family on January 16, 2021.

She requested to be cremated and her ashes to be buried with her parents, Charles and Juanita Hayes.

Burial for her cremation will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt. This will be for family member and close friends only.

Rev. Mark Peterson of Wildersville Baptist Church will officiate.