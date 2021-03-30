Justin Wilson VanDyke

A memorial service for Justin Wilson VanDyke, 43, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Follis Chapel Cemetery. All services will follow the appropriate social distancing protocols, with facemasks required, as set forth by the CDC and state of Tennessee.

Mr. VanDyke, an employee of Char Nashville, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Richard “Dicky” VanDyke; maternal grandparents, Ralph and Janie Hall; and paternal grandparents, James Walker and Ruby VanDyke.

Mr. VanDyke is survived by his mother, LaNita VanDyke of Trenton, Tenn.; two sons, Garrett VanDyke of Trenton and Alex VanDyke of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; a half sister, Dianne VanDyke of Trenton; and two brothers, Kenny VanDyke of Humboldt, Tenn. and Chris VanDyke of Trenton.

Shelton Funeral Home in Trenton is in charge of arrangements.