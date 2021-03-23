Jerry Neal Worrell

Funeral services for Mr. Jerry Worrell were held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Gary Cook officiating. Burial followed in Hope Hill Cemetery.

Mr. Worrell, 78, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Crockett County, Tenn. to the late Alfred Alexander Worrell and Willie Beatrice Coburn Worrell Hinsley.

Mr. Worrell was an entrepreneur and self-employed business owner of Medina Service & Supply, Medina Village and Jerry’s Deli. He had a love of gardening, cooking, hunting, fishing, antiques, yard sales, and entertaining family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and half-brother, Mark Hinsley.

Mr. Worrell is survived by his son, Lynn Worrell; daughter, Kimberly Diane Miller and husband John Paul; significant other, Pam Morphis; brother, Jimmy Worrell and wife Pat; half-brother, Steve Hinsley; sister, Dianne Bradford; grandchildren, Sarah Beth Worrell, Anna Grace Worrell, John Adam Miller and Lauren Elizabeth Miller; friend, Wesley Morphis; numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Those honoring Jerry as pallbearers were Mike Evans, Jim Worrell, Terry Tatum, Adam Miller, Steve Hinsley, Herbert Worrell. Honorary pallbearers were Bobby Williams, L. P. Robbins, Mike Sullivan, Terry Reasons, Robin Rhodes and the Men’s Night out Crew.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home.