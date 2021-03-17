Dyer Mayor arrested on Felony Theft charges

Dyer Mayor charged with Felony Theft

City of Dyer Mayor Chris Younger turned himself in to law enforcement officials today after being charged with Felony Theft over $2,500.

According to a release issued by the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, Younger stands accused of stealing money from an elderly Dyer citizen.

District Attorney General Frederick Agee was made aware of the situation and under his advice a third-party investigator was used to interview the victim and potential witnesses in the matter, who later reported their findings to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office and General Agee.

There is no indication that the theft occurred while Younger was acting in his capacity as City Mayor.

Younger was released on bond. He will appear in Trenton General Sessions Court on March 23.

