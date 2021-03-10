Mary Joyce Cook Miller

Mary Joyce Cook Miller, 81, a dearly loved Mom, Sister, Aunt, Mamaw, Nana and friend, passed away on Tuesday February 16th at Jackson Madison Co General Hospital surrounded by family.

Mary was born on March 29, 1939 in Gadsden, TN. She was a retired business owner.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents Maudie Cook Graves and Buck Layton “Fatty” Cook; her husband Robert “Bob” Miller; a brother Lonnie Cook; two sisters, Maxine French and Carolyn Cook and one grandson Logan Ballentine.

She is survived by her two sons, Tim (Carla) Ballentine of Humboldt, TN and Brian (Teresa) Miller of Reagan, TN; two sisters, Peggy (Russell) Courtney of Milan, TN and Pat (Bob) Morris of Redfield, AR; five grandchildren, Jill (Jonathan) Baine of Jackson, TN, Whitney (Zachary) Pendergrass of Jackson, TN, Briana (Taylor) Stovall of Trenton, TN, Heath (Malory) Miller of Reagan, TN and Heather Miller of Dyersburg; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Also two very dear friends, Vone Ray and Carolyn Booker.

There will be no service at this time.