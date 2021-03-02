Charles “Papa Chuck” Edward Samples

Funeral services for Mr. Charles “Papa Chuck” Edward Samples, 63, were held at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel with Dr. Ernesto Choico officiating. Visitation was Monday from 5 p.m. until service time. Burial was in the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads.

Mr. Samples, a business owner and U.S. Navy veteran, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 in the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Ann Samples of Humboldt, Tenn.; two daughters, Teresa Keaton of Eva, Tenn. and Jeanette Plunkett of Three Way, Tenn.; a sister, Patricia Holdren of Lockport, Ill.; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.