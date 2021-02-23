Michael Wayne Gage

Funeral services for Mr. Michael Gage were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Marvin Sikes officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was held Tuesday from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Mr. Gage, 45, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021, after injuries sustained from an auto accident.

He was born in Dyersburg, Tenn. to Riley Gage Jr. and Linda Lovell Gage. He was employed at Hughes Hardwood International in Collinwood, Tenn.

Mr. Gage was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his wife, Traci Perry Gage; mother, Linda Gage; son, Terry (Trista) Gage; daughter, Alisa Mae Gage (William Thomas); step-son, Justin Parker; step-daughter, Laura (Michael) Patterson; grandchildren, Ansley, Jasper and Hunter Gage; Aleigha Rowan; Leandrea, Marshall and Randall Thomas; Khloe and Kahlen Parker; and Preston Manley, Damon and Dayton Patterson.