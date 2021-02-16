Douglas Porter

Funeral services for Mr. Douglas Porter, 69, were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was Saturday from 11 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Porter, a retired factory worker, member of the U.S. Marine Corp., the Humboldt VFW and Smyrna Baptist Church, passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 in the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Erskin and Audrey Porter; and a sister, Vicky Lynn Porter.

Mr. Porter is survived by his wife, Kay Porter of Humboldt, Tenn.; a son, John Shopher (Martha) of Humboldt; and a sister, Deborah Sauseda of Trenton, Tenn.