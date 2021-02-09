Mary Beth Stills

Mary Beth Stills, 52, formerly of Gibson, Tenn. died Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

She was the daughter of Jimmy and Martha Perry Stills, who preceded her in death.

Ms. Stills is survived by her sons, Clint Macon of Gadsden, Tenn. and Brandon (Nicole) Davis of Scott City, Mo.; a sister, Renee’ (Keith) Heglar; niece, Lindsey Heglar; nephew, Ryan Heglar; and a great-niece, Dahlia Heglar, all of Humboldt.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021, 1 p.m. at Mount Olive Assembly of God, 3653 Alamo Gadsden Road, Gadsden, TN. Service will follow the appropriate social distancing protocols, with facemask required, as set forth by the CDC and state of Tennessee.