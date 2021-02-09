Bobby Gene Yeager

Bobby Yeager, 88, of Humboldt, Tenn. passed away of natural causes while at home on February 3, 2021 with his family and devoted home aides.

The youngest of five siblings, he was born December 28, 1932 in Cape County, Mo. to the late John C. and Carrie O. (Crites) Yeager.

Mr. Yeager was raised on the family farm and graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1950. He and his wife Olivia (Koenig) of Pocahontas, Mo. were married on February 2, 1952.

He began his 17-year career with Wayne Knitting Mills in Jackson, Mo. before transferring to Humboldt around 1960. He later went on to work 20 years as a supervisor for Eaton Axle in Humboldt, retiring at the age of 64.

Mr. Yeager was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Olivia Yeager; two children, Deborah S. Yeager and Mark Yeager; two brothers, Buford Yeager and H. William Yeager; and sister, Frieda Schuette.

He leaves behind his current wife, Barbara C. Yeager; two children, John Yeager and Carrie Long (Steve) of Humboldt; sister, Elodie Davis of Avenue, Mo.; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation was held Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 1 p.m. with memorial services immediately following at First Assembly of God in Humboldt.