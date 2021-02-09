Billy Paul Warrington

Graveside services for Mr. Billy Paul Warrington, 86, were held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 in the Rose Hill Cemetery.

Mr. Warrington, the owner of Warrington Sheet Metal, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021 at the Milan General Hospital ER.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Melvin Turner Warrington; and two brother, Frank Warrington and Lanny Warrington.

Mr. Warrington is survived by his wife, Doris Warrington; two sons, Fred Warrington (Georgia) of Trenton, Tenn. and Roger Warrington of Humboldt, Tenn.; a sister, Joan Williams of Humboldt; and two grandchildren, Dustin Warrington of Antioch, Tenn. and Kristin Elliott (Payton) of Bradford, Tenn.