Trenton Health staff use technology to keep residents connected with family

By Crystal Burns

The Trenton Health And Rehabilitation staff has new tools to help residents stay connected to family while the state continues to restrict in-person visits due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Trenton Elks Lodge recently received a grant its members used to purchase iPads and stands for local nursing homes. Trenton Health received an iPad and stand from the Elks, and Community Liaison Katie Burke applied for a grant and received two more iPads plus stands and speakers for the facility.

“This has been really, really good for us,” Burke said.

Burke said that staff members and residents had been using smartphones to FaceTime, Skype, and more with families. Staff, however, found that the screens were too small for some residents to really be able to see their family members, and some residents had trouble hearing the calls as well.

The larger iPad screens and accompanying external speakers have made all the difference, she said. The electronic visits are easier on residents and families than the window visits, and staff members are better able to adjust the technology to each resident’s needs.

Phones and iPads cannot take the place of in-person visits, but Burke is grateful for the technology.

“It’s not ideal, but it’s great for the circumstances we have,” she said.

The therapy department is also able to utilize the iPads for sensory stimulation and gaming.