TSSAA updates basketball game restrictions

TSSAA updates game restrictions to allow grandparents, school faculty amid extension of executive order

By Caleb Revill

The TSSAA announced via press release updated restrictions for athletic contests amid the extension of Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 70 through Feb. 27. The order was originally set to expire on Jan. 19 at 11:59 p.m., but was extended by the governor through Feb. 27.

The definition of “household” has been extended to include grandparents of children participating in athletic contests. This means that grandparents will now be allowed to attend games that their grandchildren are participating in. School faculty members and staff may also attend.

In compliance with the order, the TSSAA will continue prohibiting cheerleading and dance team participation at basketball games. The TSSAA’s press release explained below:

“Our understanding from the Governor’s Office is that this provision was a risk-based decision at this critical time based on the best medical and CDC information and guidance available regarding the spread of COVID-19 primarily through respiratory droplets, with cheerleading posing a particularly high degree of risk because it involves projected voices within a confined indoor space for an extended period of time.”

Individuals attending games will still need to wear a mask, have their temperatures checked and practice social distancing throughout the games.

“It must also be noted that all of the COVID-19 Guidelines that were in effect for Fall sports apply to Winter and Spring sports,” the TSSAA press release stated. “This includes the fact that there can be no scrimmages, jamborees, play days, or practices against another team. This also includes football Spring Practice.”

More information on TSSAA’s “COVID-19 Sport Specific Modifications” for Spring Sports can be found at: https://tssaa.org/returntoplay