County Health Departments offer COVID-19 Vaccinations

TDH COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENTS OFFER COVID-19 VACCINATION BY APPOINTMENT

Health Departments Scheduling by Phase as Vaccine Supplies Arrive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee county health departments are now booking appointments for people in Phase 1 populations of the Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccination Plan and those aged 75 and up who wish to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Tennesseans can follow a simple, three-step process to learn when they’re eligible for vaccination and register for a vaccination appointment:

1. Find Your Phase

Tennesseans can find out what phase of the vaccination plan they’re in by visiting https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/eligibility/.

2. Find the Phase Your County is Vaccinating

To learn what phase your county is vaccinating, visit https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/vaccine-phases/.

3. Register for a Vaccination Appointment

People who are in a phase currently being vaccinated in their county can register online at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/vaccine-phases/ for an appointment time to receive a vaccination through their county health department. Click your county on the map and then click “Make an Appointment” to register. Those who register will be asked to enter their name and contact information to be notified of their appointment date, time and location as soon as vaccine becomes available.

“We’re excited to begin this process to help deliver this vital service in the most efficient way possible while managing the limited and somewhat unpredictable supply of vaccines,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP.

The COVID-19 vaccines currently in use require two doses for the best protection against the virus. People who receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a county health department will be contacted to make an appointment to receive their second dose of vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccine supply is still limited, and Tennessee counties may progress through COVID-19 vaccination phases at different times, depending on supplies of COVID-19 vaccines. Tennessee county health departments will announce additional opportunities for residents to receive vaccinations as vaccine supplies become available, and as the county moves to new phases of the vaccination plan.

Those with general questions about COVID-19 may call the COVID-19 Public Information Line

710 James Robertson Parkway • Andrew Johnson Tower, 5th Floor Nashville, TN 37243 • Tel: 615-741-3111 • tn.gov/health

at 877-857-2945 or 833-556-2476 between 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday – Friday and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

TDH reminds all Tennesseans that in addition to vaccination, wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and getting tested when exposed or sick are critical to controlling the pandemic.

The Tennessee Department of Health updated the Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccination Plan Dec. 30. COVID-19 vaccines remain limited at this time, and Tennessee’s allocation plan prioritizes those most at risk of illness and death from COVID-19. Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan is available online at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/COVID-19_Vaccination_Plan.pdf. Find answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccination at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/COVID-19_Vaccine_FAQ.pdf.