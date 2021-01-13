Fire destroys old funeral home

By Lori Cathey

A Sunday night fire decimated the former Karnes & Son Funeral Home in Rutherford.

The Rutherford Fire Department was dispatched to 113 South Trenton Street in Rutherford around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10. Upon arrival, firefighters found a working two-story residential structure on fire with heavy smoke coming out of the roof, window, and doors. Rutherford called for assistance from Dyer, Kenton, and Gibson County Fire departments and a ladder truck out of Union City.

The homeowner was not at home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters worked to protect the homes on either side of the structure. Garrett and Madison Young live on the south side and reported minor damage to their home, and Charles Eddings on the north side reported no damage.

Humboldt Area Rescue Squad responded to help with rehab for firefighters, with crews remaining on the scene for about five hours to extinguish the fire. Rutherford and Dyer police and the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department responded for traffic control to ensure firefighter safety. Gibson County EMS was also on the scene, but no injuries were reported.

Investigation into how and where the fire started is ongoing.