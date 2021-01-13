Commissioners accept $347K restoration bid for courthouse clocktower

By Caleb Revill

Gibson County Commissioners voted to accept a $347,702 bid for restoration work on the Gibson County Courthouse’s clocktower at their bi-monthly meeting held via Zoom Monday morning, Jan. 11.

Gibson County Mayor Tom Witherspoon called the meeting to order, and Commissioner Steve Hemann gave the invocation. After roll call, the adoption of minutes and reports were passed. The commissioners then began work on passing all but one of the 14 resolutions and three additional late file resolutions. The resolution not passed was tabled for next month’s meeting.

Resolutions

A resolution to accept a $347,702 RH Construction bid on restoring the Gibson County Courthouse’s clocktower in Trenton was passed with two nay votes from Commissioners Bobby Cotham and Don McEwen.

Witherspoon clarified for the board that the money for this project was provided as part of a $1.1 million “grant-type award” from the state in spring 2020. In return, the county would need to provide a list to the state of different public works projects that would be addressed with the money. The clocktower restoration was on top of the list of things to do with the money, as well as new EMS vehicle purchases.

After some discussion on a resolution to lower the speed limit on Concord-Cades Road to 40 MPH, the board voted to table this resolution for the next meeting in March to specify where exactly the speed limit should change on the road.

The commission also unanimously passed a resolution to sell, demolish or scrap the former Emily B. Walker Archives building and its contents located behind the agri-plex in Trenton.

Addresses & reports

Gibson County Highway Department Superintendent Carl Stoppenhagen announced that he will be retiring after 27 years of service.

“I want to tell you guys that I appreciate over 27 years of service at the highway department,” Stoppenhagen said. “I would also like to recognize that Larry Williams recently retired with 48 years at the highway department.”

Stoppenhagen introduced Brian Coleman to the county commission. Coleman was appointed by the road board to take over for Stoppenhagen after his retirement.

The commission unanimously approved Coleman for the 4-year term at the highway department.

“We sure do appreciate what you’ve done for this county,” Witherspoon said to Stoppenhagen. “You’ve been a gentleman and in honest standing with me, and I’m very grateful for that.”