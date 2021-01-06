Town Hall set Sunday at GCHS

By Crystal Burns

The Gibson County Special School District Board of Trustees will hold a Town Hall in the Gibson County High School theater Sunday, Jan. 10 at 2 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to allow parents to discuss and ask questions about a proposal to consolidate junior high basketball teams from Dyer, Rutherford, Spring Hill, and Yorkville schools into one fifth/sixth grade girls’ team, one fifth/sixth grade boys’ team, one seventh/eighth grade girls’ team, and one seventh/eighth grade boys’ team. Spring Hill and Yorkville already play as one team – the Junior Pioneers.

The school board considered the proposal at its Dec. 10 meeting, but members asked for a forum to hear from parents before making a decision.