County commissioners to discuss $347K restoration bid for courthouse clock tower

By Caleb Revill

A resolution to approve a $347,702 bid from RH Construction for the restoration of Gibson County Courthouse’s clock tower is on the table at the upcoming Jan. 11 Gibson County legislative body meeting.

County commissioners will meet in regular bimonthly session Monday, Jan. 11 at 9 a.m. at the Ed Jones Agri-plex in Trenton.

The RH Construction bid will cover all aspects of work on the project, from providing safety barriers around the construction area, to erecting scaffolding as needed around the clock tower, to removing and replacing approximately 1,200 square feet of wood – among other restoration improvements.

Proposed actions

Thirteen resolutions are on the Jan. 11 agenda. Proposed actions by legislators include:

Budget the remaining $3,361 left over from the Election Commission budget to election workers in the 20-21 fiscal year.

Allocating $3,545 from the General Fund Reserve Account to Chancery Court-Office Equipment to replace a broken podium microphone at Chancery Court.

Budgeting $78,700 the Gibson County Airport received from a federal grant for property / easement acquisition in the Capital Projects Fund.

Re-budgeting $20,000 for the General Fund from a 19-20 fiscal year grant for purchasing material for Blessing Boxes throughout Gibson County. Because the grant was not utilized due to COVID-19, the grant contract date was amended to extend until May 31, 2021.

Budget $1,080 as a 5% match required from the County and State for the $21,600 Federal Grant for Gibson County Airport stormwater pipe investigation at the Trenton Airfield.

Adjusting the Property Assessor’s Budget by adding $3,476 in increased pay for three additional employees that have met requirements this year for increased pay incentives.

Labeling the Emily B. Walker Archives Building and the contents of the storage building located behind the Agri-Plex as surplus and demolished, sold or scrapped.

Accepting the $347,702 RH Construction bid for restoring the clock tower at the Gibson County Courthouse.

Transferring $4,500 in Travel funds to Contract with Private Agencies funds for the approval of a contract with Northwest Tennessee Development District to provide Solid Waste Services to Gibson County.

Zoning and signing a section of Concord-Cades Road from SR77 to the Gibson County Lake for 40 MPH speed limits, enforceable by law enforcement.