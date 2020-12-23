Yorkville School honored as bronze level model

The Tennessee Behavior Supports Project (TBSP) at Vanderbilt University (funded by the Tennessee Department of Education) is proud to announce that Yorkville School has been selected as a 2020-2021 bronze level RTI2-B Model of Demonstration School.

There are over 1,800 schools across the state of Tennessee and each year a small percentage of schools meet criteria to be selected as an RTI2-B Model of Demonstration School.

Yorkville School has been a participant in training and technical assistance provided by TBSP and has undergone the process of implementing a positive and proactive behavioral systems framework for all students. The RTI2-B framework consists of identifying common behavioral expectations across campus, teaching, re-teaching, reinforcing, and regularly acknowledging students, faculty, and families for exhibiting these expectations.

Yorkville School has applied this framework to improve the climate, culture, and proactive disciplinary practices which directly impacts student engagement and school connectedness. In meeting this award criteria, Yorkville School demonstrated use of schoolwide behavioral data to inform teaching practices and levels of support provided to students based on need. Twice a year, they also reflected on overall fidelity to guide their implementation of the RTI2-B framework.

“We are proud of this program and the positive impact it has had on our staff and students,” said Sharon Sewell, Yorkville principal.

It is TBSP’s goal that no school in Tennessee should have to travel more than 45 minutes to see an exemplary school implementing RTI2-B. As a bronze level RTI2-B Model of Demonstration School, Yorkville School can now serve as a mentor to other schools across Middle Tennessee.

This award will be presented at the Partners In Education Conference held in Nashville by the Department of Education.