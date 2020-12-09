Dyer, Kenton parades bring hope of Christmas

By Laurin Stroud

Dyer and Kenton hosted the cities’ annual Christmas parades Saturday, Dec. 5, and for a brief moment in time, the COVID-19 did not exist. Both children and adults, celebrated the joy of Christmas in their own hometowns.

The streets were lined with excited children, as well as parents, who were mostly social distancing and donning face masks. Both parades showcased local fire departments, law enforcement, city and county officials, beauty queens, festive floats, decorated motorcycles, ATVS, and tractors, and of course Santa Claus.

Both towns are still celebrating throughout the rest of the month.

The Dyer Station Celebration Committee continues its Giving Tree project.

“What a community to be part of,” said Brittany Thompson. “Within one week of the Giving Trees being up, the majority of the cards have been chosen from the trees, and gifts are already being brought in. You, the beautiful citizens of Dyer, have blown us away with your generosity yet again.”

For those still wanting to shop for a child, there are just a few more cards at City Lumber Co. and Dyer Food Rite. If you have any hesitations regarding shopping during the pandemic, yet you still want to take part, you can contact Thompson at 731-414-6528 or another member of the Dyer Station Celebration Committee about donating for a Giving Tree child.

All gifts need to be returned to either tree by the night of Tuesday, Dec. 15.

“Thank you again for sharing joy and spreading cheer through this anonymous giving opportunity,” Thompson said. “Merry Christmas to you all from the Dyer Station Celebration Committee!”

The committee is also hosting a decorated home contest, with judging to be Saturday, Dec. 19. The categories are Most Beautiful and Most Festive. The winners will receive a monetary award, and recognition in the Tri-City Reporter and on the Dyer Station Celebration Committee Facebook page.

Kenton hosted Family Bingo Night on Thursday, Dec. 3 and the White Squirrel Christmas Shoppe Saturday in the Kenton Gym. If you did not get a chance to shop from the 40-plus vendors, you have another chance on Saturday, Dec. 12. Mini photo sessions, letters to Santa, food, and more are also available. Please take this time to shop local and support small businesses.