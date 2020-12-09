Dyer Goodwill Committee holds first meeting

By Brittney Thompson

The Dyer Goodwill Committee met Thursday, Dec. 3 to plan for the 2020 goodwill food boxes and sunshine baskets event amidst the current pandemic.

Donations have been coming into the bank, and those donations will be listed in an upcoming piece. If you would like to contribute, you may do so by sending your gift to Security Bank & Trust at the Dyer location, ATTN: Dyer Goodwill. Your charitable donations are appreciated, and every dollar collected goes directly toward the items needed for food boxes and sunshine baskets.

The next meeting will be on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the Dyer Cumberland Presbyterian Church fellowship hall for social distancing. Masks are encouraged. It is our goal to serve our community and do so in a safe way to keep everyone healthy.

If you would like to join in this endeavor, please consider coming to the meeting or leaving a message at the Dyer Cumberland Presbyterian Church (692-2594). This will be our final meeting for making preparations for this year’s pack out, which will take place the weekend before Christmas. Again, thank you for all your help this far and remember the Dec. 10 meeting.