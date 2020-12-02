Trenton board approves PILOT program for Crockett Manor

By Crystal Burns

At its Nov. 24 meeting, the Trenton City Council unanimously approved a PILOT (Payments In Lieu of Ad Valorem Tax) agreement for Crockett Manor, LP’s proposed $3 million rehabilitation project.

The resolution consents to the Trenton Industrial Board negotiating and accepting the PILOT payments with respect to the Crockett Manor project, finding that such payments are deemed to be in furtherance of the public purposes of the board.

Crockett Manor, the developer, intends to cause the acquisition and rehabilitation of a multifamily housing facility for low- and moderate-income, elderly citizens known as Crockett Manor Apartments, which are located at 2047 Hwy. 45 Bypass S. in Trenton. The developer has requested the board hold ownership of the property, lease the project to the developer, and permit the developer to make payments in lieu of ad valorem taxes.

Mayor Ricky Jackson said the developer came to the city about two years ago to start working on the PILOT program, which can only be facilitated by the Industrial Board. He said the company has proposed $3 million in renovations that should raise the property taxes owed to the city by about $50,000 to $60,000.

If the Industrial Board, which meets Dec. 3, signs off on the agreement, Crockett Manor would pay 15% of the new tax rate this year, 15% in 2021, and 2% every year for 10 years thereafter. At that point, the regular tax rate will go back in affect, Jackson said.

December meeting – The city has canceled its annual City Stew due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Typically, the City Council meets following the stew for its last meeting of the year. Alderman Bubba Abbott made a motion to hold one meeting in December on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. at City Hall, and the board agreed.

The board also approved holding its Trenton Light & Water utility board meeting at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 8.

Alderman Tony Burriss rescinded a motion he made at the Nov. 10 meeting to change council meeting times from 6 p.m. to 5 p.m. during winter months. Because an ordinance states that meetings shall be held at 6 p.m., the council would have to adopt a new ordinance on two readings. Instead, the board agreed to keep the start time of 6 p.m.

Reminder & thanks – Burriss reminded citizens that trash cans should be put at the curb the evening before or the day of trash pickup and should be removed the day of pickup. Alderman Frank Gibson said the city sent 61 citations to citizens last month, and 56 of those were for trash can violations.

Alderman Billie Wade thanked the Trenton Elks Lodge for its recent donation of $1,000 to the Trenton Police Department. Police used the money to purchase a new portable radio.

The mayor and all aldermen wished department heads, city employees, and citizens a happy and safe Thanksgiving.