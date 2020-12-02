Thanksgiving break benefits Bradford schools

By Crystal Burns

Thanksgiving break came just in time for Bradford Special School District students and staff.

Director of Schools Dan Black told the school board at its Nov. 23 meeting that the number of positive COVID-19 tests and quarantined individuals has increased in the 10 days prior to the meeting. An entire pre-K class had to quarantine due to a positive test, and about 40 junior high and high school students were quarantined.

Black said many of those students would return to school Monday, Nov. 30.

[Thanksgiving break] worked out good for us if we can just be careful over the holidays,” he said. “Until this past week, we’ve made it real, real well.”

Black said he doesn’t have an answer for why cases are on the rise but said most of the students who have tested positive were exposed to the virus at home.

Due to the rising COVID-19 numbers in the area, the district canceled its annual staff Christmas dinner. The district usually treats employees and board members to a meal at Majestic Steak House in Trenton. This year, the district is giving them gift certificates to the restaurant.

Facilities update – In his update on facilities, Black said several projects at the ag barn are slated to be finished by Christmas. The interior has been cleaned, and some repairs have been made in the back. The district has lined up a painter, and all of the lights, doors, and windows needed are ready to be installed. Black said roof repairs are needed on the south part of the barn, which leaders had mistakenly thought was in good shape.

Black said the district would paint the exterior and redo the awning on the Coordinated School Health building downtown. He said he is planning to accept bids on covering bricks on the back wall to improve the aesthetics and keep bricks in place.

Flood mitigation – Black said the district is working with the city on a flood mitigation plan to help prevent flooding in the school parking lots during hard rains.

“They think they can do some things to help our situation,” he said. “It’s going to take us and the city working together to do that. So far, it’s gone real well.”

Board retreat – The board will hold its annual retreat Saturday, Feb. 27 at the schools. Black said he is working with the Tennessee School Boards Association to count the day as school board training since COVID-19 has canceled the usual training opportunities.