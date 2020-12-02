New high school equivalency classes offered in Dyer

Jackson State Community College, in partnership with the City of Dyer, began offering high school equivalency classes in Dyer on Dec. 1 as part of the adult education program.

These classes are open to anyone in need of a high school diploma. In-person classes will meet at the VFW building in Dyer on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Online classes will be available also. All instruction and materials are free.

“We’re excited to partner with Jackson State to provide this opportunity to Dyer residents, and I hope people many will take advantage of this wonderful opportunity,” said Dyer Mayor Chris Younger.

“This is a great opportunity to earn a diploma and open the door to better employment or other educational possibilities,” said Barry Buchanan, coordinator of Adult Education for Jackson State Community College. He encouraged anyone interested to call 731- 784-7226 for more information or to register.